52,438 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,365,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,450,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,882,035. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

