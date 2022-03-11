544,752 Shares in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 544,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Eastman Kodak at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth $128,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 49.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32,828 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 120.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 41.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 260,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at $117,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KODK opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

