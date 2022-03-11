5,942 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Home Depot comprises about 2.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $316.79. 2,972,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.76 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.