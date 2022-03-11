$6.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) will report $6.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.85 million and the lowest is $2.16 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $10.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

CUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.64. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

