62,879 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Bought by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 3.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,837,000. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 375,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 393,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 360,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.97. 3,099,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,351. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.