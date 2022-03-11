$63.30 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will post $63.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $64.20 million. Telos reported sales of $44.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $241.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.98 million to $242.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $284.52 million, with estimates ranging from $265.96 million to $307.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telos.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $9.85 on Friday. Telos has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $657.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

