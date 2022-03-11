6,406 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $17,662,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,964,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,061. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.85 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

