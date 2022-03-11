7,198 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.58. The stock had a trading volume of 130,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,681. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.72 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.