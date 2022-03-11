$75.35 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $75.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $77.80 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $51.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $284.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $287.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $320.10 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $330.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.
NASDAQ TH opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $494.93 million, a PE ratio of -27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.
About Target Hospitality (Get Rating)
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target Hospitality (TH)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.