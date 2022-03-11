$75.35 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $75.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $77.80 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $51.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $284.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $287.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $320.10 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $330.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 11.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 121,167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 689,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TH opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $494.93 million, a PE ratio of -27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

