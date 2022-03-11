7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Shares of 7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 7digital Group shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,585,460 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £8.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.25.
About 7digital Group (LON:7DIG)
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for 7digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.