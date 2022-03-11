81,733 Shares in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Xponential Fitness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth $5,182,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth $5,393,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPOF opened at $20.01 on Friday. Xponential Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Analysts expect that Xponential Fitness Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

