8,430 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $119.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $118.56 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.34.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

