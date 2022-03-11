8X8 PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $620,290.79 and $46,027.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002258 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004501 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.