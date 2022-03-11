91,439 Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.13.

FMX stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.89.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile (Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.