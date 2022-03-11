94,793 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $23,365,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $14,973,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $2,940,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $2,948,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $1,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 37.73%.
TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($55.43) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
