95,249 Shares in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Zevia PBC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVIA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZVIA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

