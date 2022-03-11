$96.28 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) to report sales of $96.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.60 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $78.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $465.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.25 million to $469.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $631.33 million, with estimates ranging from $611.69 million to $642.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

GH opened at $58.68 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $169.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Guardant Health by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Guardant Health by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Guardant Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after acquiring an additional 638,573 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Guardant Health by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,198,000 after acquiring an additional 818,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

