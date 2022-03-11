A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.58) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A.G. BARR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.43).

BAG stock opened at GBX 489.18 ($6.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £548.03 million and a PE ratio of 17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 506.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 517.71. A.G. BARR has a one year low of GBX 462.50 ($6.06) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.73).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

