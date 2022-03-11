Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 19,782 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $82,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.32. 274,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,675,646. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $203.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,753. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

