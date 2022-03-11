AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) VP Sells $2,794,386.28 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ABBV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $151.25. The company has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

