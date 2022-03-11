Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 461,348 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 461,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76.
- On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.
- On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,788.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $716,869.58.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,255.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20.
- On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $242,143.20.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20.
NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 578,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,795. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $47.36.
Several research analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
