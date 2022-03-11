Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 461,348 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 461,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.

On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,788.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $716,869.58.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,255.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20.

On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $242,143.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 578,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,795. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.