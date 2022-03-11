Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years.

FAX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.32. 1,140,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,697. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 249,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 145,733 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 201,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 70,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 218.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

