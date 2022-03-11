Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years.
FAX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.32. 1,140,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,697. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $4.46.
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
