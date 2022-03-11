Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years.

AEF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,343. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $9.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 35.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

