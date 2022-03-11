Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years.
AEF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,343. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $9.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05.
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (AEF)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.