Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,613. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

