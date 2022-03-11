Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $9.71 on Friday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $12.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACP. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

