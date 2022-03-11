Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $9.71 on Friday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $12.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACP. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Dividend History for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)

