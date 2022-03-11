Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $9.71 on Friday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $12.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
