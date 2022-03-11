Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) to Issue $0.15 Annual Dividend

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 44.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:JEQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,524. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

