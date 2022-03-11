Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.77) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

ASLI stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a one year low of GBX 95.40 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The stock has a market cap of £392.73 million and a PE ratio of 8.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.58.

In related news, insider John A. N. Heawood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,413.00).

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

