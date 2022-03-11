Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Trading Down 5.9%

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $251.24 and last traded at $255.14. 1,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 80,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.08.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.
ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).
