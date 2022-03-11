Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered Absa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $23.11 on Friday. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

