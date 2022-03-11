Absher Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,438 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Polaris accounts for approximately 2.5% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Polaris worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Polaris by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Polaris by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Polaris by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.82. 8,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.83.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

