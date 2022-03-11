Absher Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 3.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE stock traded up $11.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.44. 52,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $405.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

