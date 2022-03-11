Absher Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 471.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

LMT traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.44. 90,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

