Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,935 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 4.5% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $26,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

EMR traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 141,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

