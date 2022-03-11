Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,095,000 after buying an additional 198,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,137,000 after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,343,000 after acquiring an additional 379,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $180,210,000 after acquiring an additional 265,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. 102,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,255. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

