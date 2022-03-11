Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $12.21 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,667 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 2.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,866. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

