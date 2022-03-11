Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the quarter. Mercury General comprises 4.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned 0.90% of Mercury General worth $26,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:MCY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.59. 1,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $994.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

About Mercury General (Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.