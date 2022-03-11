Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

SONY traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $98.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,532. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.20. The company has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.