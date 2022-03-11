Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,755 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,755 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 2.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $16,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after buying an additional 422,279 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,113,000 after buying an additional 285,091 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,192,000 after buying an additional 230,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,910,000 after buying an additional 201,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.72. The company had a trading volume of 23,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,072. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $133.07 and a one year high of $224.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

