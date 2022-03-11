Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 3.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $171.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,470,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

