Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $126.72 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

