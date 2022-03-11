Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys Shares of 13,460 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

NYSE CVX opened at $170.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.30. The stock has a market cap of $332.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

