Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys Shares of 38,025 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Intel makes up 0.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 32,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Intel by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 23,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

