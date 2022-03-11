Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $1.71 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $191.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.20 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.05 and its 200 day moving average is $201.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total value of $617,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,037 shares of company stock worth $6,772,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.