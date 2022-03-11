Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 11,186 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 12.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $47,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after buying an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,755,000 after purchasing an additional 141,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

