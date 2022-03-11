Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.35

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.35 and traded as high as C$8.80. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$8.55, with a volume of 26,238 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.94, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40.

Get Accord Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Accord Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.