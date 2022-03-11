AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ACRX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. 25,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,217. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

