AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
NASDAQ ACRX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. 25,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,217. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
