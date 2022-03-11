Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.37

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.53. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 69,882 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.30). Equities analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

