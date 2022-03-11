Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ACHV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

