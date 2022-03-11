AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $145.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.