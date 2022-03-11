ACV Auctions (ACVA) vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA – Get Rating) is one of 220 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ACV Auctions to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -21.89% -13.47% -8.06% ACV Auctions Competitors -15.77% -60.77% 3.19%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ACV Auctions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 2 11 0 2.85 ACV Auctions Competitors 1295 6608 12025 342 2.56

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 138.67%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 54.72%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACV Auctions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $358.43 million -$78.18 million -13.89 ACV Auctions Competitors $3.24 billion $445.73 million -63,119.18

ACV Auctions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACV Auctions competitors beat ACV Auctions on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

